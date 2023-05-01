The Incline Art Crawl is a monthly market in St. Elmo alongside the Incline tracks that includes a group of exhibiting artists, makers, and curated collectors.
The event kicks off Saturday, May 6, at 10 am with an artist maker market showing off jewelry, goat soap, woodworking, self-taught, hand-made folk works, and more.
The Shady Grove Music Stage schedule holds a lot of sing-along and jam-along opportunities, and you're invited to bring your own instruments.
Free parking is available in the Food City parking lot. From there, you can take the stairs by Mr. T’s and cross over to Old Mountain Rd.
Old Mountain Road will not be blocked to through traffic, so onlookers can access drive-thru viewing.