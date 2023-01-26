The McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga has announced a new way they plan to help keep families and their pets together: a fund dedicated to a family dog who had been abandoned with a note reading in part, "please love me."
The cause came to fruition the same week Lilo the dog was found wandering the streets with a note explaining that her owner is battling homelessness with two children and could no longer support Lilo.
The story went viral, and Lilo was reconnected with her owner the next day. After thousands of shares and a national outpouring of support, MAC wants to help others who are in similar situations.
"Donations made to this new fund, tentatively called The MAC Cares Fund, will help people and their pets stay together when homelessness and financial hardship loom by providing things like pet deposits for housing, temporary boarding of animals, food, supplies and essential veterinary care, and more," a post on their Facebook page said. "We are still working out the details, but are very excited about how many families this can help!"
MAC said they are currently working with several local non-profits to support Lilo and her family, and aim to eventually reunite them. While a fundraiser hasn't been set up directly for the family, you can lend a hand in these ways:
- Reach out to your local animal shelter! Every shelter pet has been separated from the family they love, and they need heroes like you to help!
- Reach out to your local homeless shelter or homeless coalition. Many shelters and coalitions need support and advocacy throughout the country, and many are or are willing to become pet-friendly.
- If you wish to support Lilo and the other animals in our care with donations to MAC you can do so online, through the fund mentioned, or by sending supplies listed on MAC's wish list.