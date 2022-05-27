Happy Friday! Watch for areas of patchy fog and mist this morning. There will be morning clouds, especially around sunrise. However, overall, today will be partly sunny to get some blue sky and sunshine. There will still be a few isolated showers (20%) today with wind from the southwest at 5-15mph, gusting around 20-25. Temperatures will be warm and comfortable around the mid-70s. A fantastic way to start the long weekend! Tonight will have scattered clouds with some patchy fog developing. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds with clouds decreasing in the afternoon and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs near 87, and Memorial Day will be another mostly sunny day with highs near 89. Then, Tuesday and Wednesday will heat up to 90 degrees again.