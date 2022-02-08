Three years ago this month, Chattanooga Police Department Officer Nicholas Galinger was checking an overflowing manhole on Hamill Road when he was struck by an intoxicated driver. The city has been proactive in working with the flooding issue overall to prevent fatal accidents like this one.
"This is a high priority for the administration - again this not just an environmental issue, it's a safety issue, it's also an issue that impacts our ability to grow as a city," Ellis Smith, Office of Mayor Tim Kelly, Director of Special Projects said.
The city has infrastructure issues to tackle as many older cities do. The Chattanooga water filter system is a combined system. Storm water comes down to the sewer system and gets combined at a certain point. When water is too heavy, it overflows.
"In terms of water coming out and creating a hazard. Every time we do one of these projects you are decreasing number one... the likelihood of that occurring and number two the volume that will sort of result when it does occur," He said.
The city is focused on phase two of completing these improvements to prevent the current system's water overflow.
"The phase two project includes a new pump station..you'll actually be able to pump when the water comes in, we are going to be able to pump it out and we are also improving the...expandiNg the diameter of the gravity sewer and adding a 10-million gallon wet weather equalization station ...that's a fancy name for a giant storage tank," Smith said.
These storage tanks will help the city manipulate the release of the water and help reduce potential overflow and additional accidents too.
"The water is collected in large tanks and once the rain stops then we'll slowly release it into the system in a way that the system can tolerate it.," He said.
The two projects currently in the works are the Dupont pump station and Kanasita Drive project. The Dupont project should be complete in June and construction will begin on Kanasita Drive this summer.
"The engineers on this project they did cite specifically The Dupont Pump station is something that would directly help with this particular incident that they previously identified and so having that come online in June I think we are confident we'll start to see some improvement in that area," Smith said.
The city is focusing on safety with these improvements. We'll let you know when these projects are complete.