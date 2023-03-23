Impossible Foods issues recall of breaded nuggets

Impossible Foods has issued a voluntary recall after learning small pieces of wood were discovered in the packaging of two products: Impossible Chicken Nuggets and Impossible Wild Nuggets.
Impossible Foods shared a statement on Friday, March 17th stating the company recently received reports that small pieces of wood were found in some of our 13.5 oz retail packages of frozen Impossible Chicken Nuggets produced by one of our co-manufacturers, OSI Industries, LLC between October 20 and November 23, 2022.
The company says "While this issue has affected less than 0.000005% of total packages of this particular product, this is simply unacceptable given that consumers and customers place their trust in us with every purchase of Impossible Foods they make."
Impossible Foods says once they identified the issue, they immediately contacted the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to alert them and indicate that we would be issuing a voluntary recall. Even though only one chicken nuggets SKU presented issues, the company says it made the decision to recall all of the products produced on that production line between October 20 and November 23, 2022 out of an abundance of caution.
There is a potential risk of choking or injury to the mouth or gastrointestinal tract.
Customers who have previously purchased the nuggets in question are advised to check the back of the bag and look for a product code, located above the bar code. Customers can then check that product code among the hundreds provided by Impossible Foods.
If you have a recalled bag, you can return it to the place of purchase for a refund or exchange.