Illegal gun modifications more prevalent in Chattanooga

Local law enforcement said they are finding more illegal gun modifications in Chattanooga. One was recovered just this past week.
Some of those illegal gun modifications are called Glock switches or auto sears. They are small, deadly, and illegal.
"It depresses the trigger bar and allows more than one round to be fired at a time," Chattanooga Police Department Gun Team Sergeant Josh May said.
ATF Special Agent Morgan Madison showed how the illegal gun modifications work. It took an unaltered semi-automatic Glock 19 a little under three seconds to fire 15 rounds. After adding the automatic switch, the same weapon fired the same number of rounds in about one second.
That speed of the weapon makes it hard to control.
"You're not really going to hit your target, you're going to just put a lot of lead down range and that's how a lot of people get hit," Sgt. May said.
Detectives said these are coming from China and becoming more prevalent in Chattanooga.
"We were seeing a tremendous amount of them out in California, they've krept in Texas, and now we're seeing them in Tennessee," ATF Special Agent in Charge for the Nashville Field Division Mickey French said.
The Chattanooga Police Department has seized about 15 in the past year. Sergeant May said they are working to keep our community safe.
"We can get the individuals that are trigger pullers off the streets and then find the source of the individuals that are allowing this to make the problem greater, that's what we want to do," Sgt. May said.
Special Agent French said education could help save lives.
"Everybody should be taking steps to identify and notify law enforcement of these illegal weapons out there," Special Agent French said.
Possession of an automatic switch is a felony, even if it is not attached to a weapon. The penalties can be up to ten years. If used in a violent crime, it could be even more.