Noted internet repair company iFixit will locate their east coast distribution hub to Chattanooga.
The $24.2 million investment over the next five years will bring 200 new jobs to Hamilton County.
The company is at the forefront of the 'right to repair' movement, creating online repair manuals, toolkits and parts for the repair of consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets and PCs to power tools.
iFixit was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, CA. Since its founding, the company has expanded its operations worldwide with facilities in California, Germany and now, Tennessee.
The company says that around the world, more than eight million people a month, including 700,000 Tennesseans, rely on iFixit to learn how to repair their products.
iFixit’s new Chattanooga facility in Onion Bottom Station will house the company’s distribution and back-office operations.
They will will be transforming a vacant shell of a building into a "sustainability showpiece," according to a news release.
Kyle Wiens, CEO, iFixit said “iFixit is a mission driven company, and it was really important to us to find a community that matched our values. Chattanooga’s story of environmental restoration mirrors iFixit’s: we refuse to take broken for an answer. iFixit is committed to extending the lifespan of all the products in the world.”