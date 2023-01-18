UPDATE: (1/18/23 11:45 AM) - Dalton PD says both subjects have been identified.
The department says thank you to everyone who contacted the detective with information.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the man and woman who stole a woman's bag from her car in the parking lot of a local store.
On December 15th, at around 7:15 pm, a woman left her green work bag containing a laptop computer and an Apple watch in her car while she went inside the Dollar General store at 1210 East Morris Street. A short while later, a man and woman arrived in a white Ford Ranger pickup truck. The man entered the store and then quickly returned to the victim's car, opened the driver's side door, and grabbed the bag inside. The woman then drove away with him in the truck.
The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a brown hooded jacket with fur lining around the hood, blue jeans, and a dark-colored beanie hat. The woman with him was described as a heavyset white or Hispanic female with dark hair who wore a yellow shirt.
The Dalton Police Department is asking anyone who has information on this crime or can identify these two people to please contact Detective John Edwards at 706-278-9085, extension 9-152.