City of Chattanooga employees with legitimate ideas on saving taxpayer dollars could see extra funds on their paychecks.
Depending on how much money the idea could save, employees could see anywhere from a 100-dollar bonus to a five-thousand-dollar bonus.
The Cost Savings Incentive Program was introduced to help increase efficiency of governmental operations through city of Chattanooga employee’s ideas that lead to areas for improvement, cost savings, and better service to community members.
“We want the reward to be proportional of the idea that someone is bring forward. If someone brings a small idea forward, a small savings idea and that gets implemented they should get a small reward. If it is a big idea with big savings, they should get a larger reward,” Ryan Ewalt said.
Ryan Ewalt is the Chief Operating Officer for the City of Chattanooga.
He said at minimum employees could see up to a 100-dollar bonus for ideas that can save anywhere from a thousand to five-thousand dollars.
At maximum, employees could get up to a five-thousand-dollar bonus with an idea that can save 500-thousand dollars or more.
“Our top employees that are appointed and elected officials are not eligible. Employees who are responsible for finding savings on a regular basis, that is their job are not eligible, but everyone is eligible for this program that are city employees,” Ewalt said.
Ewalt said the process for employees to share their ideas is simple, all you have to do is fill out a single form and submit it.
“So, we will look at that form and we will actually have someone who is good with numbers help refine your idea and make sure that we understand it well and partner with you in getting that idea across the finish line,” Ewalt said.
Saving taxpayers’ dollars is a part of Mayor Tim Kelly's One Chattanooga plan.
Ewalt said being smart with taxpayer dollars will help it go further.
“If we can stop using money less effectively in one place we can put it to better use in other places like paving roads, more essential services for police and fire, public works and things like that,” Ewalt said.
City of Chattanooga employees click here for the form. The link is at the top of the second page.