Ideas continue to spring to life in UTC's ‘Hatch It!’ Lab

At the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the James R. Mapp Building, the Hatch It! Lab is celebrating its second year of bringing ideas to life. What began as a place for students in the "Psychology of Women" class to make self-protection devices has grown into a hub for creativity, innovation, and learning. With its 3D printer, heat press, laser cutter, and computer-controlled sewing machines, the lab has been used by students in 41 courses such as botany, literature, psychology, Afrofuturism, education, and criminal justice.
Students have used the Hatch It! Lab to make a variety of items, including brass knuckles, 3D-printed yellow Buddhas, coasters that say, “Trans Rights Are Human Rights,” a king chess piece in memory of a lost loved one, and stickers with the message, “There Are No Blurred Lines When It Comes to Consent.”
Dr. Kira Robison, associate professor of history, said she is using the lab this semester in her "Ancient Greek" course, asking students to use the 3D printer to create replicas of Greek sculptures.
“I think it’s an amazing resource," said Robison. "It gives me a chance to ask the students to do something creative and to put themselves in the role of a historian and also as a learner in ways I couldn’t before.”
Mike Bradshaw, who heads the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, said he believes the lab is underutilized because of its lack of recognition across campus. “The more professors that are aware of how you can work this stuff into your curriculum, the more exciting it is for students to make things out of their heads and have it become real,” said Bradshaw.
Sami Belcher, lead manager of the lab, said the Hatch It! Lab can do more than just provide a way to complete a single assignment in a particular course. “It could be three semesters down the road, and they think of a use for it,” said Belcher. “Usually, it’s one of those things where, once you’re in there, the wheels start turning.”