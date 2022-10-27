UPDATE: The grand opening of Hamilton County’s Construction Career Center will officially take place this Friday, October 28.
The 28,000 square-foot vocational workforce center for construction trades will offer education and training for up to 200 Hamilton County high school students and TCAT adult learners.
PREVIOUS STORY: A new construction career center is currently being built in the Avondale neighborhood, on Roanoke Avenue. The center is housed where the vacant Mary Ann Garber School used to stand.
The project is a collaboration between the Associated General Contractors of East Tennessee and several city and county organizations. It aims to combat the labor shortage in the construction industry.
CEO of AGC of East Tennessee, Leslie Gower said it's a new vocational school for high school students and adult learners.
"But this is a little different, because industry educators will all be under the same roof, so you'll have a high school, an adult training center and an industry business center," said Gower.
Gower said the school is the first of it's kind. Through their hands-on curriculum, she said students will be employable the minute they graduate.
"So what students will learn is basically how to build a skyscraper. They are going to learn all the trades, they are going to get their hands on all the construction trades."
From surveying to carpentry and electrical, Gower said students will be able to learn everything they need to know about construction. They are connecting with Chattanooga's Westside through a dual enrollment program with Howard High School.
"We really want those students from Howard to come to the construction career center, learn a skill, take that skill back to their own community and help build new residential in a community where they live," explained Gower.
The Hamilton County School District will provide transportation for students from East Ridge and Hamilton High School to the career center. The school is set to officially open on October 17th and enrollment will allow for 160 high school students and 40 adult students each year.
"Not every student's intended to go to college and there's nothing wrong with that. Their success looks like there's many different pathways to success and vocational training is one of them," said Gower.
The first classes for the construction career center are already underway at Chattanooga State Community College until the school is open.