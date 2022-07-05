UPDATE: Rebeka Perez appeared in court on Tuesday where her charges were reduced to Offensive Touching.
Perez was originally facing charges of Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure of a 16-year-old male at the group home in Chattanooga that housed migrant children.
Her next court date is set for July 26.
PREVIOUS UPDATE: Rebeka Perez was scheduled to appear in court today, but the judge moved her case to July 5.
The other two women charged had their cases bound over to the grand jury earlier this year.
Perez is facing sexual battery charges.
PREVIOUS UPDATE: A third employee at the migrant children facility in Chattanooga is facing Sexual Battery charges.
Twenty-two-year-old Rebeka Perez was arrested Tuesday. This comes two months after the last employee at the facility was charged.
Officials say the investigation into the Baptiste Group is still ongoing. The facility has had its license suspended since July 1, following the first criminal charges of an employee.
They continue to battle that suspension in court with the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. It's been denied twice and court documents show the state announced last month they are looking into license revocation.
It's approaching three months since migrant children have been housed at the Baptiste Group’s facility in Highland Park. Black tarp still wraps the fence and private property signs remain in place.
Now, the number has grown to three, on employees facing Sexual Battery charges. The latest came Tuesday on 22-year-old Rebeka Perez, who is said to have had a relationship with a then 16-year-old boy.
An affidavit says the minor disclosed to federal investigators on Monday that "Perez kissed him on the lips inside the facility while he was being housed there."
The report says when the boy left the facility, the two would communicate on Instagram and different apps.
A few weeks back, the minor says Perez told him to delete their conversations after learning the facility was under investigation.
The minor also told the investigators that Florencia Renderos, an employee charged with Sexual Battery in July, contacted him as a warning saying that Randi Duarte, who has also been charged with Sexual Battery, and another employee had tattled to authorities about everyone in the facility.
The other employee named has not been charged.
Since Channel 3 began investigating flights carrying migrant children into Chattanooga, legislation has been filed in Congress because lawmakers claim they were unaware the federal government was orchestrating these transportations in their own backyard.
Sens. Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn, along with Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, filed the Migrant Resettlement Transparency Act., and Rep. Mark Green filed the Every State Has A Say Act in May. Both seeking transparency about migrant children coming to Tennessee.
Both are currently before the House Judiciary Committee.
Channel 3 reached out to the Baptiste Group's attorney, who would not comment on pending litigation.
Florencia Renderos Morales referred Channel 3 to her attorney when reached for comment.
Perez is due in court on November 23.
PREVIOUS UPDATE: A third woman has been charged with sexual crimes at the group home in Chattanooga that housed migrant children.
Rebeka Perez, 22, was booked at the Silverdale Detention Center. Perez was charged with Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure of a 16-year-old male at the center, according to Chattanooga police.
Perez was an employee of the Baptiste Group.
The Department of Health and Human Services and Homeland Security Investigations assisted the Chattanooga Police Department with the investigation.
The District Attorney's office and CPD are continuing their investigation of the facility.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police have charged an employee with the Baptiste Group with a second count of Sexual Battery.
Florencia Guadalupe Renderos Morales turned herself in at the Silverdale Detention Center on August 30, 2021.
Renderos Morales was initially charged with one count of Sexual Battery in July 2021.
The ongoing investigation identified a second juvenile minor which led to the additional charge.
PREVIOUS STORY: On Tuesday, the two women who are facing charges of sexual battery in connection to the Baptiste Group appeared before a judge. However, their hearing was cut short.
The two women, Randi Duarte and Florencia Guadalupe Renderos Morales appeared at the Hamilton County Courthouse.
READ MORE | Preliminary Hearing dates changed for two members of Baptiste Group in Chattanooga
However, their court dates were both changed to January 11th, 2022.
"We thought that may happen due to the severity of the case and the time we’ve had to be with them," said Duarte's attorney Matt Brock.
Brock said a couple of reasons caused both Duarte and Morales's preliminary hearings to be delayed until next year.
“First and foremost, the reason it was moved, I believe, is Mr, Little’s client is pregnant," said Brock. "So if anything was to happen right now with COVID and all that, they want to make sure of that. [it's safe]."
Brock said another reason is Duarte's actual attorney, Garth Best, could not appear due to quarantine needs.
“it’s common to have a first setting and everybody get together, particularly in the sessions court here with it’s court economy," said Brock. "A lot of time there’s moving pieces you have to get together to try and get everybody on the same page.”
Morales's attorney declined an interview.
Brock said he is not worried about the date changing or the hearing being affected, despite the severity and widespread knowledge in Chattanooga about the case.
"That’s not a concern of ours," said Brock. "Our concern is just making sure we can do everything we can for [Duarte] and have all the facts and whenever we do have a hearing at this level or other levels we’re ready and everybody’s on the same page.”
Brock said he could not predict if the date could change again or if it will stay consistent.