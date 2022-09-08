Whitfield County property owners will no longer see an increase in property tax this year.
On Tuesday, Whitfield County Board of Assessors voted to reverse the 2022 property reassessment and return to the assessments in the 2021 tax digest.
After the 2022 property tax reassessment went out, Whitfield County home owners were at risk of a 20, 30, and even 40 percent property tax increase rate.
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said that is no longer the case since tax levels were dropped to 2021 levels.
“That allows us a year where we are not debating whether that homes are more expense now than they were last year. We know with inflation and the housing market that is basically true. We don't want to impact the seniors, especially the young families that are struggling with the rest of inflation and now they have to figure out how to make their property taxes,” Jensen said.
Jensen said the decision will help save millions of dollars across the county.
“This was a great move. I am not aware of any county around here that has reset their entire digest back to 2021 other than Whitfield County. That gives us a chance to keep the taxes flat or maybe slightly down compared to last year and gives a little benefit to our home owners,” Jensen said.
He expressed that the decision to not raise property taxes won't hinder the county from giving raises, bonuses, or making upgrades to infrastructure.
“We did not need any new tax revenue. We have been managing out budget closely. We had a surplus last year, we got a small surplus through the end of July of this year, and we still have money left over from ARP. We spend some of it, but we still have millions left over from the ARP funding. Our revenue for our sales tax is coming in well above than we estimated at the beginning over the year, back in January,” Jensen said.
There are plans to change the law for Whitfield County property tax next year, allowing a cap to be put on it.
“We think we can work on that this fall and get that to the legislators and Governor. Ultimately, citizens of Whitfield County will be able to vote, on do they want to put a cap, so we do not have to worry about these 20,30, and 40-percent increases in the future. It will be more of a sustain amount and cap on it for an annual basis," Jensen said.
If everything goes as planned, the earliest the county would be able to get the property tax cap on a ballot is March 2023.