Residents across Chattooga County are still dealing with the after-effects of heavy rainfall that triggered widespread flash flooding this past Sunday.
Some areas received as much as 13" of rain in under 12 hours, leading to significant flooding issues.
Berryton Bible Mission Church suffered the impacts of the extreme rainfall as rising water quickly overwhelmed the church. The water rose to levels as high as 4.5 feet inside the church.
Everything inside of the church sustained damage, and the church itself is a total loss.
"I'm just glad my dad is not here to see it. It's just heartbreaking right now," said worship leader Jonathan Rutledge.
The church is technically in a flood zone, which is not covered by the churches insurance plan.
"The insurance that we had on the church, we were notified that there was no flood insurance because it was a flood zone. So at this time, we are not going to rebuild here because the building will take more to fix than even rebuild," said Rutledge.
Despite the recent devastation, the congregation plans to rebuild.
"So we are going to find land and hopefully in the near future and with God's help and with the money coming in, we believe it is going to happen... we are going to rebuild," said Rutledge.
If you'd like to contribute to the rebuilding, visit their GoFundMe here.