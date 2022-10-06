Iconic Goodwill gets serious with a national online shop for thrifters

Thrifters who flock to Goodwill stores will now be able to do some serious treasure hunting online as well.
The Goodwill Industries International Inc., the 120-year-old non-profit organization that operates 3,300 stores in the U.S. and Canada, has launched an online business as part of a newly incorporated venture called GoodwillFinds.
Until now, Goodwill had no centralized online business, with each store selling some of its donations online via third party websites such as eBay and Amazon.
The venture will help fund its community-based programs across the U.S. provide professional training, job placement and youth mentorship.
It should also increase donations, while also helping to expand its base of customers.
Goodwillfinds launched Tuesday with roughly 100,000 items available online, and much more will be added said Matthew Kaness, CEO of Goodwill Finds.
Goodwillfinds.com features search tools that let shoppers browse by category, and eventually it will be able to personalize the site based on the customer's past purchases. Unlike rivals like Thredup and Poshmark, customers cannot use the site to make donations, and will still have visit a local Goodwill store to drop them off.