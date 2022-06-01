A business in downtown became a safe haven for those escaping the gunshots fired in Downtown Chattanooga Saturday night. Six people were injured in the crossfire.
Dozens of people crowded into the Ice Cream Show. Andy McGann, an employee, tells us people were almost running over each other to get inside. They had to hunker down for about fifteen minutes until they felt safe.
"I turned around just to look at the lobby, see what was going on, and I saw people running into the store, and I thought it was a joke. I thought it was just a big group of people just being crazy,” McGann told us.
In the blink of an eye, a normal Saturday night turned into chaos and panic for people at the Ice Cream Show in Downtown Chattanooga.
"People running over each other trying to get inside our door, so I knew that something was wrong then,” McGann said.
People on the streets were now looking to a business, run mainly by teenagers, for protection against the gunfire that erupted late Saturday night.
Andy McGann and his co-workers put everyone in the hallway by the ice cream, shut off the lights, and locked the doors while people were frantically calling 911.
"After we told everyone to hide, we kind of just handed out different things. I mean just in case. I had my ice cream scoop. I gave some guy a spatula,” he said, "Our windows are all glass, so we knew that if the shooter was in the courtyard, which is where the shooting -- I mean it was right next to there -- then he could see us. So we all just kind of waited and that was just kind of a paralyzing fear, just we didn't really know what was going to happen because we all knew that if he walked in we would have nowhere to go."
The waiting was agonizing, but when the police came, McGann says it was a sense of relief and most people felt at ease.
McGann was complimentary of the police, saying they responded quickly and provided some peace to the people there.
This is an active investigation... So if you have info, call Chattanooga Police at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App. You can always remain anonymous.