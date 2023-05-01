Willie Jackson told Local 3 he wanted to share what it's been like pursuing a degree with a felony record. Jackson's criminal past dates back to 1996, involving violent crimes and thefts.
He sent our news team complaints he filed with the Chattanooga State regarding those incidents.
"Okay, for everyone that is a felon, don't let anything knock you down. I'm probably the worst of the worst, and I turned my life around," said Jackson.
Willie Jackson graduated from Chattanooga State last week with his cosmetology degree.
He says over the past two years of attending the school, two campus police officers have harassed him. And he has filed multiple reports of harassment and discrimination against them.
"The officers are monitoring me like I'm in prison... It's like you have to schedule me to tell me when to go do this or that," said Jackson.
He says he would walk from the edge of campus to avoid the officers.
One report was filed earlier this year involving Jackson and a campus police officer whose identity we've chosen to keep hidden.
In the report, Jackson claims the officer entered his classroom, grabbed a broom, and began sweeping his feet.
"It made me want to return to my past. I'm a father; I'm trying to live right; I'm trying to press forward," said Willie.
While the school would not comment on Jackson's complaints, a spokesperson said, "Chattanooga State does not tolerate any unlawful discrimination or behavior by any employee or student, and they are committed to addressing students' concerns."
Jackson believes more should have been done to address his complaint but is glad to have a degree and a new start in life.
"I'm not a quitter, so I didn't quit when I tried to get my GED. I will not stop when I'm trying to get a college education," he said. " I didn't think I could do it. I can put braids in my son's hair. I'm just looking forward to the future."
Once again, the school has investigated the complaints brought by Jackson, and he is considering taking more legal action.