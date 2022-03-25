Crews from the Georgia Department of Transportation will close lanes of Interstate 75 between mileposts 326 and 328 to repair the bridge over Swamp Creek in Whitfield County.
The bridge is located just south the the South Bypass in Dalton.
The closures will take place Tuesday through Thursday, as crews work first on the northbound lanes, then the southbound lanes.
Work will be from 9:00pm until 5:00am on the days outlined below:
Tuesday, March 29: The northbound right and center lanes will be closed between mileposts 326 and 328.
Wednesday, March 30: The southbound right lane will be closed between mileposts 326 and 328.
Thursday, March 31: The southbound left lane will be closed between mileposts 326 and 328.
Drives should expect delays and use caution when traveling through work zones.