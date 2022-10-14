Maintenance with the Georgia Department of Transportation plans to repair three bridges on I-75 next week, shutting down some lanes overnight.
The closings are expected to begin Monday and continue Tuesday and Wednesday, weather permitting.
On Monday, one northbound left lane will be closed on I-75 over New Scruggs Road north of Exit 353/Georgia 146. The lane will be closed from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m.
Two southbound left lanes will be closed on I-75 at Exit 350/Battlefield Parkway on Tuesday. The lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m.
Wednesday, two southbound right lanes will be closed on I-75 just north of Exit 345/US 41. The lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m.
GDOT says motorists should expect delays during the repairs.
Visit 511ga.org for more real-time updates on traffic conditions.