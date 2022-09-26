The ramp from eastbound Interstate 24 to South Broad Street on the Southside in downtown Chattanooga was set to open by August, but problems getting materials have delayed cement work.
The $32 million interchange improvement project on Friday was at 71.8% completion, Tennessee Department of Transportation spokeswoman Rae-Anne Bradley said in an email.
“Due to supply chain issues and material shortages, the concrete ramps and barrier walls took longer than expected to complete,” Bradley said.
In July, Bradley warned those problems were beginning to crop up.
