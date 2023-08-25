Drivers using Interstate 24 through Coffee County next week could experience some delays as Tennessee Department of Transportation crews work to resurface a section of the road.
Starting Monday, August 28, from 9:00am to 3:00pm central time, TDOT crews will close a two-mile stretch of the outside lane on I-24 Eastbound to begin the daytime paving operation.
The work starts at mile marker 119, which is east of the Arnold Air Force Base/Tullahoma exit.
Drivers should expect delays until the work is completed.
TDOT says the work is dependent upon the weather dependent, which could force it be rescheduled to take place at a later date.