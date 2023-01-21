Drivers experienced a massive traffic back-up on I-24 on the way to Nashville Friday.
In Murfreesboro, the interstate was blocked for quiet sometime after a man shot himself and walked around with a handgun.
Police say 41-year-old Deviset Patton was taken into custody.
Rutherford County Sheriff's deputies responded to the interstate and arrested Patton with the help of a k-9 unit and SWAT team.
He was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center - his current condition is unknown.
Police have not released any details on possible charges.
The interstate was reopened just before 8:45 p.m.