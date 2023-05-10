051023 I24 East crash by CFD 1

Chattanooga police and firefighters responded to a crash that shut down a portion of I-24 on Wednesday morning.

It happened around 8:00am on the eastbound side at the Moore Road Exit.

CFD spokesperson Lindsay Rogers says a red Chevy pickup, carrying four adults and an infant, and a Ryder Sprinter van were involved in the wreck.

Rogers says the driver of the pickup had to be freed from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital with a serious injury.

No other injuries were reported and no names have been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

All lanes of I-24 have since reopened.

