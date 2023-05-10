Chattanooga police and firefighters responded to a crash that shut down a portion of I-24 on Wednesday morning.
It happened around 8:00am on the eastbound side at the Moore Road Exit.
CFD spokesperson Lindsay Rogers says a red Chevy pickup, carrying four adults and an infant, and a Ryder Sprinter van were involved in the wreck.
Engine 9, Squad 1, Squad 13, Battalion 1 Green Shift responded to a two-vehicle wreck with entrapment on Interstate 24EB at the Moore Rd Exit. I-24 was shut down by TDOT & CPD while one party was extricated from the red pickup. There were 4 adults and an infant in the red truck. pic.twitter.com/FWNZZLvDg8— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) May 10, 2023
Rogers says the driver of the pickup had to be freed from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital with a serious injury.
No other injuries were reported and no names have been released.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
All lanes of I-24 have since reopened.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.