An early morning fire in a heating air unit sent Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department firefighters to a home on Davis Mill Road Tuesday.
The homeowner said that he smelled wires burning and crackling noises coming from the HVAC air system, and when he opened the vents, he saw flames.
He quickly evacuated the home and called 911.
Firefighters arrived and spotted heavy smoke coming from the home.
They turned off power to the house, which stopped the HVAC motor and helped prevent the fire from getting worse.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the additional flames in the air duct system quickly. Damage was limited to smoke damage only.
Fire officials rule the fire as accidental.
No injuries were reported.