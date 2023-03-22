HVAC classes at PIE Center

At the Partners in Industry and Education (PIE) Center in Cleveland, Cleveland State Community College is offering six HVAC classes.
These classes take advantage of the newly remodeled 3800 square feet of lab area and 1100 square feet of lecture space specifically designed for them. “The PIE Center enables us to expand our program in many ways, allowing us to effectively utilize more space to serve our students better.”, said Jason Taylor, the Cleveland State HVAC instructor.
Currently, twenty-two students are enrolled in the HVAC Advanced Diagnostics class on Monday and Wednesday evenings, working towards their HVAC/R Technical Certificate, a one-year program with seven courses in HVAC and refrigeration. A new cohort of HVAC/R students will begin in August.
Taylor further commented, “The HVAC and refrigeration industry is in dire need of qualified technicians. To ensure that our students can be easily employed upon graduation, we have tailored our program to the requirements of our industry partners and stakeholders. The PIE Center is a great asset to our town, and I applaud Bradley County Schools for their efforts to promote community success.”
This spring and summer, the Cleveland State Workforce Development Department will partner with City Fields to provide 80-hour HVAC Bootcamps at the PIE Center, instructed by Taylor. Students can obtain their EPA Section 608 certification to work as an HVAC technician.
For more information about the HVAC program, please email advanced_technologies@clevelandstatecc.edu.