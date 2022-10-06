The Hamilton County Highway Department will be reconstructing and repaving sections of Hunter Road, starting the week of October 10.
The project will take about two weeks to complete, and was timed to coincide with Hamilton County Schools' fall break.
The work is dependent on weather conditions.
Message boards have already placed onsite to help drivers.
A single lane of traffic will remain open, but drivers should expect some long delays during the project.
The use of alternate routes is recommended.