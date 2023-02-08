Two new exhibits arrived in Chattanooga just in time for Black History Month.
"We're fortunate that we're able to celebrate the creativity, depth, and breadth of black history all year long," said Hunter Museum of American Art Curator of Education Addera Causey.
Causey is just one of the many people who is teaching the community about black history through art.
"I want each guest to come away with what touches them, what inspires them, what makes them curious," said Causey. "What makes them want to do more, be more, learn more."
As part of those efforts, there are two new exhibits in the Hunter Museum of American Art featuring two black artists: Nellie Mae Rowe and Beauford Delaney.
"She's a changemaker in so many ways," said Causey. "Just like Beufort Delaney, she's showing very different ways to be black in Jim Crow South."
She said these two artists are essential when it comes to understanding black history in the South.
"It's another one that shows us the diversity of one place, even one place we think we know so well like Knoxville," said Causey.
She said the art covers multiple parts of the South and provides an important perspective when it comes to black history.
"[We have] Images that tell about things that were going on in Atlanta in that time that people weren't talking about but really deeply impacted, especially the black community in Atlanta," said Causey.
She said seeing these two artists and their work will bring a new perspective for the Chattanooga community this Black History Month.
"I think these two at their very simplest level show there's not one monolithic view of culture, not one monolithic view of history, there's not one way to be," said Causey.
These two exhibits will be up through May. You can see a calendar of programs here.