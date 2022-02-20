You can celebrate Black History Month through art in Chattanooga.
"[We're] trying to make this more complex and multi-faceted history of the US so all people coming into the gallery feel represented and seen and that their story is being told," said Hunter Museum of American Art Curator of Education Adera Causey.
You can explore the history black artists bring into their work at Hunter this month.
Causey said while this isn't atypical compared to other months, it's certainly something worth focusing on this February.
"We have black professionals at the Hunter program that we do every other month, so we do six months of the year," said Causey. "We happened to do it earlier this month because of how the schedule worked out."
Causey hopes people use this opportunity to expand outside of their comfort zone by learning to look at art through a new lens.
"Look and think and just try to be aware that each of us have our own lenses," said Causey. "It can be due to our age, where we grew up, and so many other factors, including our heritage."
People can learn during Black History Month in a number of ways, whether it's attending special seminars or taking time to expand your knowledge even further when it comes to black artists.
"Our artists of color brochure we have all the time and just update it, highlighting non-white artists and their stories, as well as our social justice brochure, which we have throughout the spring season," said Causey.
She just hopes when people walk out of Hunter this month, they're even more inspired to celebrate every part of Black History Month in Chattanooga.
"I would love for them to realize there's many many stories of America with rich tapestries and we're richer because we all come from different backgrounds," said Causey.
To see which artists are currently featured or to learn more, you can click here.