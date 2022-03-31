Two schools in Hamilton County were on lock out Thursday morning after reports of a suspicious person near the area.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the area around Discovery Point Daycare located at 5897 Hunter Road after a worker saw a man with a firearm near the facility.
Deputies responded to the area to search for the suspicious party.
As a precaution, Hunter Middle School and Wallace A. Smith Elementary were placed on lock-out and additional School Resource Deputies were sent to each school as a precaution.
Shortly after arriving on scene, deputies located a person on the property next to the daycare that was shooting at a squirrel that was causing damage to his property. The man was shooting in a safe manner.
Both schools have resumed normal operations.
Hamilton County Schools has released a statement regarding the incident:
"This morning, Hunter Middle School and Wallace A. Smith Elementary School were briefly placed on lockout status as a precautionary measure. The steps were taken when the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area around a local daycare on Hunter Road, where a worker saw a suspicious person and reported it. Deputies responded to the area, and additional School Resource Deputies were sent to the schools as a precaution. Deputies located the person in question, and the situation was resolved. The schools have returned to normal operations. The lockout and associated law enforcement activities were carried out according to our established procedures and without incident."