Hundreds without power as crews work to repair outages in the Tennessee Valley

Several hundreds are without power in the Tennessee Valley Thursday afternoon.
 
Crews are working to clear downed power lines, hazards, and crashes this evening after severe storms continue to move through the area. 
 
Whitwell, TN / Powells Crossroads, TN / Suck Creek, TN: 
 
Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative customers near Whitwell, Powells Crossroads, Suck Creek, and surrounding areas may be effected this evening. 
 
The company says it is aware of the outage, and has crews working diligently to locate and fix the problem.
Hamilton, TN 
 
EPB customers in Hamilton County may be experiencing outages at this time. 
 
To check your area or report an outage, click HERE: 
 NORTH GEORGIA: 
 
Just after 5 p.m., almost 350 Georgia Power customers in Dade County and nearly 600 customers in Walker County are without power this afternoon. 

Customers in Calhoun, Catoosa County, Murray County, and Whitfield County, appeared to not be affected at this time. 
 
Just a handful of Chattooga County customers that have Georgia Power are experiencing issues. 
 
Crews are still working all of these areas to restore power. To report an outage in your area, click HERE: 
Georgia Power outage map
 
 
 
 
 