Hundreds without power as crews work to repair outages in the Tennessee Valley

Customers in Calhoun, Catoosa County, Murray County, and Whitfield County, appeared to not be affected at this time.
Customers in Calhoun, Catoosa County, Murray County, and Whitfield County, appeared to not be affected at this time.
Chattanooga
Partly Cloudy
H 95°
L 77°
80°
Altamont
Sunny
H 95°
L 74°
85°
Athens
Partly Cloudy
H 95°
L 74°
77°
Benton
Partly Cloudy
H 95°
L 77°
81°
Chatsworth
Partly Cloudy
H 95°
L 77°
81°
Dalton
Partly Cloudy
H 95°
L 75°
83°
Dayton
Sunny
H 88°
L 71°
79°
Dunlap
Partly Cloudy
H 95°
L 77°
81°
Murphy
Partly Cloudy
H 95°
L 74°
77°
Pikeville
Sunny
H 88°
L 71°
79°
Summerville
Sunny
H 94°
L 75°
86°
Ringgold
Partly Cloudy
H 95°
L 77°
81°
Trenton
Partly Cloudy
H 95°
L 77°
81°
For the third day in a row, today will be a Storm Alert Weather Day due to the high heat and scattered storms. Read More
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.