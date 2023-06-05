Hundreds are without power across portions of Catoosa, Hamilton, and Walker Counties this evening.
The severe weather that moved through the Tennessee Valley has caused damage in various areas and left thousands of customers in the dark.
Here are the latest outage numbers for the states in the Local 3 News viewing area from the utilities that have provided updates:
TENNESSEE:
- Hamilton County -- EPB reports a total of 742 outages.
- Marion County -- A total of 2 outages.
- Bradley County -- Cleveland Utilities reports a total of 850 outages.
- Grundy County -- Sequachee Valley Electric reports a total of 10 outages.
GEORGIA: A total of 8,607 outages across the state.
- Catoosa County -- North Georgia EMC and Georgia Power report a total of 2,423 outages.
- Walker County -- North Georgia EMC reports a total of 1,209 outages.