Feeding America projects 13 million children may have experienced food insecurity last year.
In Tennessee, one in six children faces hunger. A local woman started a program, the Snack Pack Ministry, that fights to make sure no child in Hamilton County goes hungry.
On Wednesday, more than 200 volunteers arrived to help fight food insecurity in Hamilton County Schools. This turnout was the program's biggest turnout yet.
Janice Robertson is a local resident and real estate agent with a desire to help make sure no child goes hungry.
The Snack Pack Ministry at East Brainerd Church of Christ started eight years ago after her son, the current superintendent of Hamilton County Schools and the former principal at Red Bank High School, expressed the need for students in our area.
"He made us aware that he had children that were going home on Friday and coming back to school on Monday and they possibly did not have food during the weekend," Robertson said.
She started packing Snack Packs to be distributed to students weekly. The Church of Christ donates and helps pack and store the food too.
"We've grown from 150 bags per week to about 2350 bags per week. Today we are packing 10,000 bags," She said.
Volunteers from the Boyd Buchanan School, the leadership team at Chattanooga Realtors, and other visitors were a part of the packing line.
"It starts out getting the food in on crates. We have to go from the crate to the box, to smaller boxes, and we have to pack all of the food and put it into tubs and then we set the tubs out on the packing morning, and then everybody just goes down the line. It's almost like Trick-or-Treat but you're grabbing your own," She said.
The program packs monthly and is always in need of more volunteers.
If you would like to volunteer, just show up to East Brainerd Church of Christ during the first Wednesday of each month from 10:00am - noon or 6:00pm - 8:00pm during the school year. You can also drop of monetary donations.