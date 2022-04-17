Dozens of Easter celebrations and events took place across the Tennessee Valley this weekend. One of the largest was at Coolidge Park on Sunday.
Hundreds of families opened their lawn chairs and laid down their blankets for the Easter at Coolidge Park Sunday service. Stuart Heights Baptist Pastor Gary Jared said they've put on the service since 2009. After canceling the event to keep from spreading COVID-19 to attendees, this is their first time back in 3 years.
"It's pretty exciting, pretty excited. It's a great event that we're able to do in the city of Chattanooga, to let them know that we're celebrating the resurrections of the Lord Jesus Christ and it's great to see people coming out, be apart of that, something very special," said Pastor Jared.
The event was fun for the whole family.
It's started with an Easter egg hunt for 100,000 eggs. Pastor Jared said it takes about three to four hours to get all the eggs filled with candy.
"Those kids snatch them up faster, I'll tell you what. You talk about quickly, they're gone in about 15 minutes, 100,000 eggs."
The Easter egg hunt is followed by Sunday service lead by Pastor Jared.
The Easter event also included something new they just started in recent years, an opportunity for people to get baptized.
"Somebody talked about baptizing them in the river and I thought well I've never lost anybody baptizing them so, we brought a baptistery, so we used a baptistery there to be able to baptize folks."
Pastor Jared said the purpose of the Easter service is to spread hope and bring smiles to Chattanooga families.
"Not everybody has a church, and a lot of people think churches are buildings they're not. They're people and for them to come out and be apart of this... it's just great to see the excitement and just the joy and especially on little kids," he said.
Pastor Jared said they're already looking forward to seeing everyone again at next year's Easter event.