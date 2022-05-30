On Memorial Day, hundreds gathered at the Chattanooga National Cemetery to honor those who gave their lives for our freedom.
"You have to remember those who have fallen so that it remains the greatest country in the world," Chattanooga resident Ben Hankins said.
Monday was the first public Memorial Day ceremony at the Chattanooga National Cemetery since 2019.
"The atmosphere here with the graves, with the statues, with the people coming out, it's a testament to America's great love for our country," Congressman Chuck Fleischmann said.
Elected officials and veterans spoke and taps were played as well as rifle volley.
Ahead of Monday, more than 300 local boy scouts, leaders, and parents placed about 60,000 American flags on graves to honor the fallen heroes. Tucker Hankins and his family participate almost every year.
"Putting the flags out, you really get to take time, you get to think about the person who you're putting the flag in front of, what they've really done and it's just a completely different feeling as opposed to just look at it from a distance," Boy Scout Tucker Hankins said.
"It speaks to the fact that we're teaching our young people to honor those who served and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice," Congressman Fleischmann said.