Good Tuesday and happy 4th of July! Most will have only humidity to worry about with the fireworks tonight. However, we may see one or two surprise pop-up storms that could produce heavy rain and lightning.
Wednesday we will have some early morning showers and maybe a rumble of thunder but it will clear out by about 8am eastern. For the afternoon we will again be mostly cloudy and muggy with the high reaching 88 and the heat index in the low 90s. We may see one or two afternoon pop-up storms as well.
Thursday through Saturday will continue to be mostly cloudy and muggy with sporadic afternoon showers and storms and highs near 90.
Sunday through Tuesday of next week we will see more widespread rain and thunderstorms returning to the forecast. Temps during that time frame will also be a bit cooler in the mid to upper 80s each day.
For the latest, download the local 3 Weather app.