Good Wednesday. After the goat-floating rain this morning, we will see only sporadic storms through the evening. Any that do develop could still produce heavy rains.
Thursday we will crank the heat up to a humid 91 with the heat index reaching about 96. Expect more scattered storms mainly during the afternoon. Heavy rain and localized flooding will again be a concern.
Friday will be about the same with the high around 90 and scattered afternoon storms once again.
Saturday will be, again, hot and humid with some showers and storms developing in the late afternoon and evening.
Sunday and Monday will see our chances for widespread showers and storms increasing keeping our highs a little lower in the mid 80s.
Tuesday and Wednesday we will be back to normal with highs around 90, and a few sporadic afternoon storms both days.
