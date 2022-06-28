Good Tuesday. We will start to see the humidity returning this evening with temps falling through the low 80s into the 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a passing shower or storm this evening.
Wednesday the humidity will be back in full force with the high reaching 88. We will likely have a few afternoon showers or storms, but they will be widely scattered.
Thursday through the weekend will be no different. We will be stuck in a "broken record" forecast of lows in the low 70s, highs in the muggy upper 80s, and a few scattered storms popping up each afternoon.
Monday marks Independence Day. The only change to the pattern will be the temperature climbing even a little higher with our afternoon topping out at 91 with the heat index in the mid to upper 90s. We will get a few afternoon / evening storms on the 4th as well.
