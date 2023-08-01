Good Tuesday. Our perfect start to August continues this evening with relatively low humidity and mostly clear skies. Don't forget to look SE and check out the Full Sturgeon Super Moon tonight!
Wednesday we see clouds building and a slight chance for a shower or two late in the day. Highs will be around 90 and the humidity will begin to return.
Thursday and Friday we have a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the things to look out for. Temps will only be in the 80s on both days.
Saturday and Sunday we will have a very "August" weather pattern with highs in the low 90s, high humidity, and a few sporadic showers and storms possible in the afternoon.
