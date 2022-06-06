Good Monday. After an almost perfect weekend, we see the humidity returning as well as spotty showers and storms. We could see some of those showers and storms lingering into overnight. The main threats will heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.
Tuesday morning will start with scattered storms. The afternoon will be muggy with a high of 86. A few showers or storms may linger into the afternoon.
Wednesday will also sport a muggy high of 86 with scattered storms likely.
We will see a break from storms and high humidity Thursday with a warm, but less humid 87.
Friday a front will push in and bring more showers and storms. That will lead to a pleasant weekend. We will dry out with low humidity and highs in the low 80s.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.