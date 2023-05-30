Good Tuesday. We will go into the evening with a few spotty showers and storms possible. Late tonight we will be partly cloudy and mild dropping into the low 60s overnight.
Wednesday through Friday we will have the humidity climbing a bit with highs in the mid-80s the second half of the week. Each day will also see a slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm during the heat of the day.
Riverbend weekend will be hot and a little humid. Highs on Saturday and Sunday are both forecast to hit about 89. 90 is not out of the question. A stray shower or storm is possible on both afternoons.
We will stay in the mid to upper 80s to start next week with slightly higher chances for spotty showers and storms.
