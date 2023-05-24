The Humane Educational Society (HES) is waiving dog adoption fees through the end of May (excluding pups under six months).
HES says they are bursting at the seams with dogs, and there's still more every day that need our help; if adoption isn't an option, try fostering!
When fostering through HES, all supplies and a great support network are provided.
Click here to see some of the current fur buddies up for adoption.
The Humane Society is also currently in need of canned dog food. If you have any spare cans or wish to donate food off their wishlist, it will be greatly appreciated!
Most needed:
- Pedigree (Chopped)
- Purina True Instinct (Pate or In Gravy)
- Evanger's
- Or ANY canned food you can spare!
You can order off their wishlist here or bring donations to their address:
4155 Randolph Cir.
Chattanooga, TN 37406