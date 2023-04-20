Need low-cost options to get your pets vaccinated or microchipped?
The Humane Educational Society (HES) is hosting its community vaccine clinic this Saturday, April 22, from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Soddy Elementary.
The event is first come, first served, so they recommend arriving early.
Services include vaccines, pet licenses, dewormers, nail trims, ear cleanings, and microchips.
HES hosts low-cost vaccine clinics on the last Saturday of most months, so if you miss out in April, you can check back in for May's clinic location and information.