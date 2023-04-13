"We NEVER want it to happen, but we need to know what to do if it does!" says the Humane Educational Society in a recent post.
HES shared tips on safely stopping a dog fight, with rule one being to keep calm and never put yourself in the middle of one.
Break their focus: It only takes a second of pause to break a dog's focus and safely remove them from the situation. You can break their focus by using yourself and items around you. Yell, shout, clap your hands, bang objects together, throw or spray water on them, or even use tools such as citronella spray and shake cans.
Create a barrier/Use an object to separate: You can use large, sturdy, and opaque objects to put in between the dogs. Throw a blanket over their head, use a garbage can lid, a chair, a piece of plywood, or anything nearby.
The wheelbarrow method: You never want to yank dogs apart when fighting because they can ripple and tear the other animal from the dragging motion, causing more damage than a puncture wound. Instead, try grabbing the back legs of each dog in a "wheelbarrow" position, and walk them backward. Once the dogs are even minimally separated, move them quickly away from each other to avoid re-escalation.
The Humane Society suggests sharing these tips to help educate your friends and family.