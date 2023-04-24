In light of recent missing dog reports, HES has shared tips and tricks to help ensure lost dogs are found:
Send HES a photo! You can attach a picture of your lost pet and send it with the pet’s name and your name to lostandfound@heschatt.org.
Search your neighborhood (look under bushes, cars, etc.). Talk to your neighbors and make sure they all are aware your pet is missing.
Spread the word with well-placed flyers. Good quality pictures that clealry show the animal’s size/color/breed, with brief/pertinent info:
WHEN the pet was lost/found
WHERE the pet was last seen/found
WHAT it looks like (be very descriptive: gender, color, breed, collar type, etc.)
HOW the owner/finder can contact you.
HES suggests taking these flyers to local vets and local shelters (Humane Educational Society, McKamey Animal Center, East Ridge Shelter & Pet Placement Center).
If you are close to a county line, check the neighboring county’s shelter as well (Catoosa County, Bradley County, Bledsoe County). Place the flyer on as many corners, storefronts, bulletin boards, etc. as you can.
Alert the microchip company that your pet is missing if he is microchipped.
Visit ALL animal shelters in person in your area
HES suggests that calling is not enough as the pet may not be listed with the front desk at the time of your call, the person answering the phone may not be familiar with your pet or the pet may not be described the way you would describe him.
You never know how far your pet could have traveled, or where the person who has found your pet lives. (Some shelters will not accept animals from “finders” who do not live in their jurisdiction, even though the animal was “found” in their jurisdiction)
In addition to shelters, you can contact the Emergency Vets in case the pet was injured and brought there.