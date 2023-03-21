HES's low-cost vaccine clinics are back for 2023.
The first clinic for 2023 will be held on March 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Volunteer Fire Dept Training Center, 9100 Snow Hill Rd, Ooltewah, TN.
This is a first come, first served community clinic, as HES can only accommodate a specific number of pets at each clinic.
You will want to arrive earlier rather than later to ensure your place in line.
When at capacity, HES will not be able to accept any more pets. The capacity is approximately 80 to 100 pets depending on the required services.
All dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in carriers.
Clinics will be held on the last Saturday of the month, at various locations.