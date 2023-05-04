This Saturday, May 6, the Humane Educational Society (HES) is partnering with The Seed Theatre for the 'Kittens and Kuddles' foster event at 6237 Vance Rd #5 Chattanooga, TN 37421.
You can bring donations from their wishlist (found here) to help HES's foster network for orphaned kittens.
HES takes in hundreds of kittens during the spring and summer months and they need donations of food (canned kitten food is needed most), nursing products, and more to help these kittens thrive while they are in their care.