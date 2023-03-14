March is Pet Poison Prevention Awareness month, and The Humane Educational Society has shared tips and tricks to keep your fur buddy safe.
A list of common foods that are toxic to dogs and cats include onions, chocolate, avocado, grapes, nuts, and alcohol.
In addition, human medications, insecticides, cleaning products, and chemicals such as antifreeze are common poisonous household items for pets.
HES advises pet owners to know what their pet ingests and call their vet immediately if they have consumed any of these foods/items.