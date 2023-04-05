UPDATE: The Humane Educational Society has extended its free dog adoption offering.
You can adopt an adult dog for free from Wednesday, April 5, to April 8 at 5 pm.
To apply to adopt now, go to heschatt.org/dogs.
PREVIOUS: In a social media post Wednesday, the Humane Educational Society (HES) says dog adoptions are free through April 2, 2023.
HES says their kennels are getting full, and if you can't adopt right now, consider fostering, which helps free up space in the shelter and gives dogs a break from the kennels.
All supplies and expenses are covered, and HES says their foster coordinator can match you with a fit for your lifestyle.
To view available dogs or apply for adoption, go here.
To learn more about fostering or to sign up, go here.