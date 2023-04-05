The Chattanooga Zoo announced its annual Hug-A-Bunny event on Friday, April 7th, and Saturday, April 8th, from 9 AM - 5 PM each day.
Hug-a-Bunny Days' guests can participate in various springtime activities, games, and crafts, with some included in admission and others at an additional cost.
Visitors can take photos with the Easter Bunny, meet real live bunnies, and watch the Zoo animals enjoy their special spring-themed enrichment.
Bunny Zone wristbands are required to participate in Bunny Zone Activities, which include access to bounce houses, games, crafts, bunny encounters, photos with the Easter Bunny on your own devices, and a bunny passport to gather candy and treats at different stations in the bunny zone.
With event admission, guests can enjoy a golden egg hunt, special animal enrichment activities, daily keeper chats, and explore the zoo.
Photos with the Easter Bunny will be available at the Education building. Photos are self-serve, so bring your phone or camera. Pictures are included with your Bunny Zone wristband, and a Zoo volunteer will assist.
The Easter Bunny will be available from 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM and 12:40 PM - 4:30 PM.
Wristbands are required for all who wish to participate in Bunny Zone activities, including children 2 and under. Parents and guardians supervising but not participating do not need a wristband.
Tickets will be accepted digitally or as printed copies. Additional add-ons, including Zoo rides and food and drink sales, can be purchased with cash or credit card.