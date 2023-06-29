In anticipation of this weekend’s July 4th festivities, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is offering the following safety reminders to ensure Hamilton County citizens enjoy a safe and meaningful holiday.
- The safe discharge of fireworks is allowed for residents who live within the unincorporated areas of Hamilton County.
However, if you live in a municipality within Hamilton County, you’re advised to check with your local City Hall to see if fireworks can be discharged. For example, discharging fireworks is prohibited in the City of Lakesite.
- Never leave small children unattended with fireworks or sparklers. Avoid allowing children to wave sprinklers near other children, and always maintain a safe distance.
- Follow manufacturer warning labels on all fireworks. Do not hold fireworks after they have been lit.
- If you use fireworks, remember to have a water source and/or extinguisher available should a fire occur.
- If you have pets, especially dogs, keep them secured in a quiet part of your house/apartment to prevent unnecessary nervousness or discomfort. It may also help to leave your radio or TV on to help drown out excessive noise.
- For those who will be traveling or boating, remember to obey all traffic/waterway laws and not operate an automobile or boat under the influence. Know your local boating laws and only allow children on a boat/kayak with a proper flotation device.
- Do not allow children to get close to campfires or grills, and never grill indoors or near a tent or vehicle.